Home Ministry Launches Winter Internship 2025 In Cyber Crime; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Process

Winter Internship 2025 In Cyber Crime | Image: Canva

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), through its Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), has announced the Winter Internship Programme 2025 for students passionate about cybersecurity, digital forensics, and cybercrime investigation. The application deadline is October 17, 2025 (before 5:30 PM).

About the Internship

The winter internship aims to engage bright undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD students into the real-time projects in terms of cybercrime and cybersecurity. Interns will be exposed to new technology and cyber issues in practice, which will directly contribute to enhancing the safety system in the digital environment in India.

Eligibility Criteria

Applications are open to students who already have a UG, PG, or PhD degree in the following fields:

-Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Engineering.

-Electrical and electronic communication engineering.

-Cyber forensics, Information security, Cyber security, AI, ML, data analytics.

-Law (LLB, LLM) and Criminology/Sociology.

-journalism, Mass communication, digital media, content writing or graphic design.

-Dark Web Knowledge, Blockchain Technology and Ethical Hacking.

-API/Software Development, Automation, Malware Analysis.

-PR Studies, BBA/MBA (Data Analytics) -Event Management.

They have to belong to the Top 200 Engineering Institutes, Top 30 Law Universities or 165 Institutes of National Importance according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023.

Read Also Maria Corina Machado Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize; Know Her Education And Early Career Journey

Winter Internship 2025 | Official Notification

Opportunities in Internship with State/UT Cyber Police

-Another option that the programme offers is a chance to an internship with State/UT Cyber Police, which is unpaid.

-I4C or State/UT Police will not provide any accommodation.

-A successful candidate will be awarded an official certificate by I4C.

-Shortlisted candidates will only be contacted in 4-5 weeks after the application date.

How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official site i4c.mha.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the What's New section.

Step 3: Download Internship SOP, Application Form and Undertaking Format.

Step 4: Fill in all information and upload all the documents required.

Step 5: Complete the form on the internet through Google Form link in the notice.