PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 750 Vacancies Extended; Check Selection Process Here

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has extended the application process for the 750 Local Bank Officer (LBO) positions under JMGS-I. Now, applicants can apply till December 1, 2025. Candidates who qualify can apply online via the PNB recruitment page.

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

PNB has announced 750 vacancies for the post of Local Bank Officer (LBO) under JMGS-I, distributed across 17 states with category-wise allocations for UR, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS candidates. This is a permanent officer-level position with structured career progression.

The role involves handling branch operations, customer service, lead generation, and compliance tasks, with proficiency in the local language being an essential requirement for effective engagement with customers.

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: Salary structure

Those chosen would earn a pay scale of ₹48,480-₹85,920, including allowances.

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification requires candidates to hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Additionally, applicants must have at least one year of work experience in a clerical or officer-level position in a Scheduled Commercial Bank (SCB) or a Regional Rural Bank (RRB). As per the age criteria on 1 July 2025, candidates must be at least 20 years old, while the upper age limit has been set at 30 years.

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official PNB recruitment page.

Step 2: Next, click on “New Registration” and then enter basic details to create the credentials.

Step 3: Now, applicants can login using the created registration number and password.

Step 4: Fill out the details such as personal, academic, and work experience information correctly.

Step 5: After this, upload the necessary documents such as a photograph, signature & certificates, and then make the payment using the online methods such as net banking, UPI, or card-based payment modes.

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure for PNB's Local Bank Officer recruitment comprises four stages that aim to examine professional competence and area appropriateness. Applicants will first take an online written exam, then have their documents screened, a Local Language Proficiency Test administered, and finally, a personal interview.