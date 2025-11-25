School Kids Use Bamboo Stick To Carry Heavy Bags; Internet Applauds Their Smart Jugaad

School kids creatively hang their heavy backpacks on a bamboo stick while walking to school | Image: Insta/tv1indialive

A group of school children has captured the internet’s attention with their clever solution to a daily struggle, carrying heavy school bags. In a viral video circulating on social media, five students can be seen walking to school with their backpacks tied to a long bamboo stick, sharing the load as they move together.

While most children individually struggle with the increasing weight of school bags, these students have showcased a simple yet brilliant idea: teamwork. Instead of each child carrying their own heavy bag, they have balanced the bags across the bamboo, holding them collectively on their shoulders, turning a tough routine into an innovative lesson in collaboration.

The video, believed to be from a region in the North East, shows the children smiling and waving at the camera, indicating that they are not just solving a problem but enjoying the journey together. Though it has got around 14,000 likes so far, the clip continues to gain traction as more users appreciate their creativity.

Netizens’ Reactions

The comments section is flooded with appreciation from the netizens. A user says, “Wah kya idea hai!” Another comment, “Real definition of teamwork.” Some appreciated their innovative spirit, saying, “Let them explore and they will innovate.”

Many social media users pointed out that, despite limited resources, children often come up with the most practical and inspiring solutions. The moment has also stirred an online conversation about the long-debated matter of heavy school bags and the need for better policies.