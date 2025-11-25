 RRC Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 4,116 Posts Starts; Check Selection Process Here
The registration process for the 4,116 Apprentice posts across various trades has started by the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway. This recruitment aims to fill 4,116 Apprentice posts across various trades. The application fee is ₹100 and must be paid online. The age of applicants should fall between 15 and 24 years as of December 24, 2025.

RRC Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 | rrcnr.org

RRC Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The registration process for the 4,116 Apprentice posts across various trades has started by the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway. Candidates can submit the form on the official website of RRC at rrcnr.org. The last date to apply for this recruitment is December 24, 2025 (11:59 pm).

RRC Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 4,116 Apprentice posts across various trades. The cluster-wise breakup is as follows:

Lucknow Division: 1,397

Delhi Division: 1,137

Ambala Division: 934

Firozpur Division: 632

Moradabad Division: 16

Read the official notification here

RRC Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is ₹100 and must be paid online. SC, ST, PwBD, and all female candidates are exempt from paying the fee. Payments made through cash, cheque, demand draft, or any offline mode will not be accepted.

RRC Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, applicants should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRC at rrcnr.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Online Application for Engagement of 4116 Apprentices under the Apprentice Act 1961" link.

Step 3: After this, fill out the application form with the details such as personal, educational & other necessary details, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 4: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

RRC Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th (or an equivalent qualification under the 10+2 system) with a minimum of 50% marks and must also hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade approved by NCVT/SCVT. The age of applicants should fall between 15 and 24 years as of December 24, 2025.

RRC Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process will be merit-based, determined by taking the average of the marks secured in both the Matriculation/10th exam and the ITI examination, with equal weightage assigned. If two candidates obtain the same score, the older candidate will be given preference. If their date of birth is also the same, priority will be given to the candidate who cleared matriculation earlier. A final merit list will be prepared for each cluster, trade, and community based on descending order of marks.

