MHT CET 2026: Hotel Management, Catering & Other UG Courses Like BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM To Have Single Entrance Test | Know Details Here

MHT CET 2026 | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MH-CET), has decided to conduct a single Common Entrance Test (CET) for Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT) and Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) and Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) courses.

According to the official notification by the CET cell, the course will now be titled as MAH–B. HMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM–CET 2026. Meanwhile, this single CET will replace the two separate CETs previously conducted for B. HMCT and BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM courses.

Why Was The Decision Taken?

This decision has been taken as these courses share common eligibility criteria, making a unified examination suitable and beneficial for all candidates.

Tentative Schedule of CET 2026

The Maharashtra CET Cell released the tentative 2026 exam schedule. According to the official notification, MAH- B.HMCT /BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET-2026 will be held from April 28 to April 30.

What Is MHT CET 2026 Tentative Schedule?

In addition to this, MHT CET PCM exams will be held from April 11–19 and PCB from April 21–26. MBA/MMS CET is scheduled for April 6–8.

The MAH B.P.Ed CET is scheduled for April 4th, followed by field tests taking place from April 5th through 7th.

MAH BEd (General & Special) and BEd ELCT CET will take place on March 27 and 29. The MAH LLB (3-year) test is set for April 1st and 2nd.

The LLB (5-year) exam is slated for May 8th. The MAH MCA CET is scheduled on March 30th.

The MAH AAC CET for Fine Arts is scheduled for April 10th, while the MAH B.Design CET will take place on April 5th.

MH-DPN/PHN CET is set on May 5, while MH Nursing CET will be performed on May 6 and 7.



