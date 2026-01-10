Panvel Civic Elections 2026: Chief Election Observer Visits Media Certification And Monitoring Cell At PMC Headquarters

Election observers review the functioning of the Media Certification and Monitoring Cell at Panvel Municipal Corporation ahead of the civic polls | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, Jan 09: A Media Certification and Monitoring Cell has been set up at the Panvel Municipal Corporation headquarters to oversee media-related activities during the election period.

Observers review functioning

Chief Election Observer Kailas Pagare (IAS) and Assistant Election Observer Manisha Kumbhare visited the cell on Wednesday to review its functioning. Election Officer Mangesh Chitale and other municipal officials were present during the visit.

Pre-certification process examined

The observers took stock of the work being carried out at the centre and reviewed the process of media pre-certification. During the inspection, they examined daily news coverage and press notes issued during the election period and reviewed certificates granted so far.

Focus on monitoring and paid news

They were also briefed on the monitoring mechanisms in place for television news coverage and audio-visual advertisements on social media platforms. The observers additionally sought information on the system adopted to track and address cases of paid news.

