Panvel Civic Polls 2026: Excise Department Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Liquor Trade Ahead Of Elections

Panvel, Jan 08: The State Excise Department has stepped up enforcement measures ahead of the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections, intensifying action against illegal liquor trade to ensure strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct.

Department on high alert since December 15

Officials said the department has been on high alert since December 15, with a special focus on preventing the use of liquor as an inducement to voters. Ward-wise officers have been appointed, and multiple enforcement teams deployed across the municipal limits.

47 cases registered, illicit liquor seized

Since the Model Code came into force, the department has registered 47 cases and seized 932 bulk litres of illicit liquor. Vehicles and other materials worth Rs 12.23 lakh have also been confiscated. Preventive action has been taken against five individuals during this period.

Night patrols and joint inspections intensified

To strengthen surveillance, three special night patrol teams have been formed, while joint surprise inspections, including vehicle and railway checks, are being carried out in coordination with other departments.

Licensed liquor vendors have been warned to strictly follow election-related regulations, with officials maintaining close watch to prevent political misuse of alcohol.

Dry days to be strictly enforced

Authorities confirmed that dry days will be enforced on the polling day and the preceding day, as well as on the counting day until the completion of the counting process.

