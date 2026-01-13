 Mumbai Drug Bust: Airport Customs Arrest Gujarat Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹6 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Drug Bust: Airport Customs Arrest Gujarat Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹6 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA

Mumbai Drug Bust: Airport Customs Arrest Gujarat Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹6 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs arrested a Gujarat resident after seizing nearly 6 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 6 crore from his baggage on arrival from Bangkok, with investigations underway to trace the wider drug network.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Airport Customs officials arrest a passenger after seizing hydroponic weed worth Rs 6 crore at CSMI Airport | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 12: Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly smuggling drugs worth around Rs 6 crore sourced from abroad.

The arrested passenger has been identified as K. M. Trivedi, a resident of Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Intercepted after arrival from Bangkok

According to Customs sources, Trivedi was intercepted on Sunday after he arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok. Examination of his baggage resulted in the recovery of 12 packets, which tested positive for hydroponic weed.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: FPJ Town Hall Brings Vakola And Kalina Citizens Face-to-Face With Candidates Ahead Of Civic Polls
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: FPJ Town Hall Brings Vakola And Kalina Citizens Face-to-Face With Candidates Ahead Of Civic Polls
Uttar Pradesh News: UPESSC Set To Launch E-Requisition Portal, Paving Way For Recruitment To 24,000 Teaching Posts
Uttar Pradesh News: UPESSC Set To Launch E-Requisition Portal, Paving Way For Recruitment To 24,000 Teaching Posts
Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal Police Attach ₹11.89 Crore Assets Of Inter-State Gang Linked To Multi Crore Insurance Fraud
Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal Police Attach ₹11.89 Crore Assets Of Inter-State Gang Linked To Multi Crore Insurance Fraud
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Slam State Govt Over Forest Land Diversion And Vote-Buying Allegations
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Slam State Govt Over Forest Land Diversion And Vote-Buying Allegations

The officers recovered 5.93 kg of green-coloured dry leafy substance in lump form, which were the flowering or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant, known as hydroponic weed. The substance is covered under the NDPS Act and is valued at Rs 6 crore.

Accused admits offence

“Summons were issued to Trivedi and his voluntary statement was recorded, wherein he admitted non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of hydroponic weed for monetary consideration,” said a Customs official.

Probe into drug network

The agency sleuths are probing who had provided the drugs to Trivedi in Bangkok and who was supposed to receive the consignment in Mumbai, as well as whether he had committed similar acts in the past.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹45 Cr Drugs, ₹3.5 Crore Gold In Separate Cases
article-image

“The preliminary investigation carried out so far and the statement given by the accused disclose the involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. As the investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage, efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused,” said a Customs officer.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: FPJ Town Hall Brings Vakola And Kalina Citizens Face-to-Face With...

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: FPJ Town Hall Brings Vakola And Kalina Citizens Face-to-Face With...

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Slam State Govt Over Forest Land Diversion And...

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Slam State Govt Over Forest Land Diversion And...

Mumbai Serial Blasts Convict Abu Salem Asked By Supreme Court To Substantiate 25-Year Jail Claim

Mumbai Serial Blasts Convict Abu Salem Asked By Supreme Court To Substantiate 25-Year Jail Claim

Akot Municipal Council Elections 2026: BJP’s Jiten Barethia Elected Co-Opted Member With AIMIM...

Akot Municipal Council Elections 2026: BJP’s Jiten Barethia Elected Co-Opted Member With AIMIM...

Mumbai Real Estate News: JP Morgan Leases 2.72 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At Powai’s One Downtown...

Mumbai Real Estate News: JP Morgan Leases 2.72 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At Powai’s One Downtown...