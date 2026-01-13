Mumbai Drug Bust: Airport Customs Arrest Gujarat Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹6 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs officials arrest a passenger after seizing hydroponic weed worth Rs 6 crore at CSMI Airport | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 12: Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly smuggling drugs worth around Rs 6 crore sourced from abroad.

The arrested passenger has been identified as K. M. Trivedi, a resident of Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Intercepted after arrival from Bangkok

According to Customs sources, Trivedi was intercepted on Sunday after he arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok. Examination of his baggage resulted in the recovery of 12 packets, which tested positive for hydroponic weed.

The officers recovered 5.93 kg of green-coloured dry leafy substance in lump form, which were the flowering or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant, known as hydroponic weed. The substance is covered under the NDPS Act and is valued at Rs 6 crore.

Accused admits offence

“Summons were issued to Trivedi and his voluntary statement was recorded, wherein he admitted non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of hydroponic weed for monetary consideration,” said a Customs official.

Probe into drug network

The agency sleuths are probing who had provided the drugs to Trivedi in Bangkok and who was supposed to receive the consignment in Mumbai, as well as whether he had committed similar acts in the past.

“The preliminary investigation carried out so far and the statement given by the accused disclose the involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. As the investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage, efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused,” said a Customs officer.

