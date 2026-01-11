Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹45 Cr Drugs, ₹3.5 Crore Gold In Separate Cases |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs has recently seized drugs valued at Rs 45 crores in four cases and gold worth around Rs 3.50 crore in two separate cases. (with pix)

According to the Customs sources, based on specific intelligence and spot profiling, the agency officials initially in three cases had recovered and seized a total of 44.05 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs. 44.05 crores in the illicit market from 08 passengers who had arrived from Bangkok via various flights. In another case, a total of 950 grams of suspected hydroponic weed), valued at approximately Rs. 95 lakh in the illicit market were recovered from one passenger who had arrived from Bangkok. All the accused persons were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in all the four cases and the statement given by the accused persons disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. As the investigations in the cases are at a very preliminary stage, efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key members of the drug cartels," said a Customs officer.

Speaking about the operations against gold smuggler, the official said "In one case involving one passenger and one contractual airport staff member, a total of 1,300 grams of 24-carat gold valued at Rs. 1.65 crore were recovered and seized. The contraband was handed over by an international transit passenger to the staff member working as a sales associate who was arrested in connection with this case."

Read Also ED Moves Supreme Court Seeking CBI Probe After West Bengal Govt Allegedly Blocks Raid At I-PAC

Also Watch:

In another case, a total of 1450 grams of gold valued at Rs. 1.84 crore was recovered in one case involving one Bangladeshi transit passenger and one contractual airport staff member. The contraband was handed over by the transit passenger to a staff member working at a counter located at Domestic Departure of CSMI Airport. The Bangladeshi transit passenger and staff member were arrested in connection with this case, officials said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/