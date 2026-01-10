ED Moves Supreme Court Seeking CBI Probe After West Bengal Govt Allegedly Blocks Raid At I-PAC

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday had moved the Supreme Court seeking CBI inquiry after their raid at I-PAC’s head Prateek Jain’s residence and office were allegedly obstructed by the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. | File Pic

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday had moved the Supreme Court seeking CBI inquiry after their raid at I-PAC’s head Prateek Jain’s residence and office were allegedly obstructed by the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

ED Previously Approached Calcutta High Court

The central agency had earlier moved Calcutta High Court but the hearing had been deferred till January 14.

According to ED sources, the central agency has detailed a sequence of events in its petition to describe the ‘showdown’ during their raid connected to the coal pilferage scam.

In the petition the ED officials had also mentioned that electronic devices and physical documents were forcibly taken away by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state police officials.

West Bengal Government Files Caveat in Supreme Court

Anticipating ED’s move, the state government had already filed a caveat in the Supreme Court.

Notably, a caveat is a formal request seeking that no order be passed in a matter without hearing the concerned party.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata police will also conduct a probe on ED officials.

Police Notices and Warrants Under Scrutiny

According to police sources, they have started identifying the ED officials who visited Jain’s residence and they have also collected CCTV footage, DVR recordings and witness statements.

According to the police sources, notices will be sent after the police have finished identifying the ED officers who went to raid.

The police also claimed that ED and CRPF personnel conducted searches without proper intimation and have also failed to show warrants.