 PMC Elections 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Makes Prior Approval Mandatory For All Election Ads
Mumbai

Ahead of the 2025–26 Panvel Municipal Corporation elections, all candidates must obtain pre-approval from the MCMC before releasing advertisements on electronic or digital platforms. Applications, including affidavits and ad copies, must be submitted at least five days prior, with clearance given within three working days.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 10:56 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Panvel: With campaigning gaining momentum for the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections, the Election Commission has made it mandatory for all candidates and political parties to obtain prior clearance before releasing advertisements on electronic and digital platforms.

Directive Applies to All 78 Civic Seats Under PMC Jurisdiction

The directive applies to the election for 78 civic seats and requires candidates to seek approval from the Municipal Corporation’s Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) before publishing or broadcasting any campaign-related advertisements.

Election Officer and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale said the measure is aimed at ensuring compliance with election norms and preventing violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

Candidates Must Submit Applications and Affidavits Five Days Prior

As per the prescribed procedure, candidates must submit applications to the committee at least five days before the proposed release of advertisements, along with an affidavit and copies of the advertisement in both digital and printed formats.

article-image

The application formats are available on the civic body’s official website and at the MCMC office.

The restrictions cover advertisements across all platforms, including social media, television channels, cable networks, cinema halls, audio-visual displays in public places and e-newspapers.

The committee, headed by the municipal commissioner, will scrutinise applications and convey its decision within three working days. Advertisements cleared by the committee may be published only after incorporating any changes suggested. Advertisements that do not receive prior certification will not be permitted on any medium during the election period.

