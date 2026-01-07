PMC Elections 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Uses Powada Performances To Boost Voter Awareness

With the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections for 2025–26 approaching, the civic body has intensified its voter awareness campaign by using traditional cultural forms, with powada performances receiving an enthusiastic response from citizens across the city. |

Panvel: With the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections for 2025–26 approaching, the civic body has intensified its voter awareness campaign by using traditional cultural forms, with powada performances receiving an enthusiastic response from citizens across the city.

Powada Programmes Part of SVEEP Scheme to Promote Voting

The initiative, conducted under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, aims to encourage voters to exercise their democratic right. Of the 10 powada programmes planned by the PMC, three have already been successfully held at Kharghar’s Hiranandani area, Wadale Lake, and K.L.E. College in Kalamboli.

“These programmes are designed to connect with citizens at the grassroots level and highlight the importance of voting in a democracy,” said Election Officer and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale. “Through powadas, we are effectively conveying messages about citizens’ responsibility and the goal of achieving 100 per cent voter turnout.”

According to civic officials, the performances focused on the value of the vote, the role of citizens in strengthening democracy, and the need for maximum participation in the electoral process. Residents at the venues responded positively, with many stopping to watch and engage with the performances.

PMC Announces Extended Schedule of Upcoming Powada Programmes

The PMC has announced an extended schedule of powada programmes in the coming days. On January 9, a performance will be held at Central Park, Kharghar, at 6 pm. On January 10, programmes are scheduled at Pillai College, Panvel (10 am), C.K.T. College, Khanda Colony (12 noon), and Wadale Lake, Panvel (6 pm).

Further programmes are planned on January 12 at 6 pm at CIDCO Garden, Sector 8, New Panvel, and on January 13 at Shankar Temple Lake, Kamothe.

“Cultural outreach has proven to be an effective medium for voter education,” a senior PMC official said, adding that such initiatives have helped create a positive atmosphere around voting. “We appeal to all eligible voters to actively participate in the upcoming municipal elections.”

The civic administration believes that sustained awareness efforts through cultural and public engagement programmes will help boost voter turnout in the forthcoming polls.

