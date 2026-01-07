Mumbai Police Arrest Fugitive Near Nepal Border After Multi-State Manhunt For Attempted Murder

In a major breakthrough, the Khar Police have arrested a man who fled Mumbai after allegedly attempting to murder a co-worker. |

Attack in Khar Leaves Victim Critically Injured Over Dispute About Unpaid Wages

The incident occurred on December 29, 2025, at around 5:45 pm when complainant Harishankar Motiram Jangid, a resident of Nalasopara (East), informed police that his brother Manoj Jangid, a carpenter, had been brutally attacked at Tulip Building, 16th Road, Khar (West).

According to the FIR, the attacker identified as Ramkishun alias Krishna, who worked with the victim was enraged over unpaid wages and assaulted Manoj with a sharp weapon, inflicting deep injuries on his neck and shoulder with the intention to kill. Based on this complaint, Khar Police registered FIR No. 1234/2025 under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Following the attack, the injured Manoj was rushed to Holy Family Hospital, where doctors declared his condition critical. The police received the Emergency Police Report (EPR) only later that night, at around 10 pm, due to the severe nature of the injuries and the delay in gathering detailed information from witnesses.

Accused Evades Police Using Multiple Hideouts and Limited Electronic Footprints

During investigation, technical analysis of the accused's mobile phone and limited CCTV footage revealed that he had initially fled to Vasai (East) to his relatives. However, by the time the police raided the location, he had already escaped. A police team was immediately dispatched to his native village Bhilori, Itawa, Siddharthnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, but the accused was not found there either. Officials discovered he was moving between various relatives’ houses and continuously changing locations. He was not using a mobile phone, making electronic tracking extremely difficult.

Police sources confirmed that the accused often left each hideout moments before the team arrived, placing investigators nearly 24 hours behind in the chase. Police then learned that the accused was preparing to cross over into Nepal. Acting swiftly, the Crime Detection Team of Khar Police reached Badhni, located near the Indo–Nepal border in the Itwa Police Station jurisdiction.

Despite severe cold weather, officers conducted continuous surveillance and finally apprehended the accused on January 5, 2026. He was produced before a local court in Uttar Pradesh for transit remand and brought back to Mumbai. The accused will be produced before the magistrate today for further police custody.

