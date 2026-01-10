Mumbai Crime: 81-Year-Old Man Booked For Extorting ₹50,000 By Posing As FDA Official In Borivali

Borivali Police detain an 81-year-old man accused of extorting Rs 50,000 from a hotel manager by impersonating a senior FDA official | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 09: The Borivali police have registered an FIR against an 81-year-old man for allegedly extorting Rs 50,000 from a hotel manager by impersonating a senior Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official.

Accused posed as joint commissioner

The accused, identified as Ramchandra Yadav, allegedly posed as the Joint Commissioner of the FDA, Maharashtra, and demanded Rs 2 lakh from the manager of a hotel in Borivali West, threatening to file a complaint with the FDA. Acting on the complaint, police detained Yadav after he accepted Rs 50,000 from the hotel manager. The incident occurred a few days ago.

Details of complainant and hotel

According to the FIR, the complainant, Amar Palej, 40, a resident of Dahisar East, works as the manager of Borivali Biryani Centre at Babhai Naka in Borivali West. The hotel is owned by Hardik Udeshi, 44, and receives food orders through various online delivery applications.

Disputed food order

A few days ago, around 7.48 pm, the hotel received an online order for chicken tikka biryani and chicken lollipop through a food delivery app under the name Ashish Yadav (Order ID: 7608795918). The order was prepared and delivered to the given address.

Threats issued over alleged contamination

The following day, around 12 am, two men visited the hotel. One introduced himself as Ashish Yadav, while the other claimed to be his father, Ramchandra Yadav.

Ashish Yadav showed Palej the online order and alleged that a piece of glass had been found in the chicken tikka biryani. Palej apologised and offered a refund along with a replacement order.

However, Ramchandra Yadav called Palej outside the hotel, refused the refund and allegedly threatened that filing a complaint with the FDA would result in a penalty of Rs 4 lakh. He also claimed to be the Joint Commissioner of the FDA, Maharashtra.

Police trap laid

He later demanded Rs 2 lakh to “settle” the matter. When Palej expressed his inability to pay, Yadav allegedly continued issuing threats. Palej then said he would consult the hotel owner, after which the father and son left.

Yadav subsequently kept calling Palej and continued threatening him. Palej then asked him to come to the hotel to collect the money and simultaneously dialled 100 to alert the police.

Cash accepted, accused detained

When Yadav and his son returned, Palej handed over Rs 50,000 in cash. Police arrived shortly thereafter and detained both. Further investigation is underway.

