Mumbai: Ghatkopar Businessman Alleges Woman Trapped Him In Romantic Relationship And Extorted ₹22 Lakh, FIR Registered

Mumbai: A sensational case of alleged extortion has surfaced in Ghatkopar, where a 58-year-old hotel businessman accused a young woman of trapping him in a romantic relationship, establishing physical relations, and extorting money by threatening defamation and false cases. The Park Site police have registered an FIR against the woman and are conducting further investigation.

Complainant’s Background and Initial Meeting with Accused

According to the FIR, the complainant resides with his family on L.B.S. Road, Ghatkopar West, and owns three hotels. The accused woman allegedly met him in 2022, when she visited one of his hotels along with a friend. She introduced herself by claiming that her relative owned a ladies bar hotel in Kalyan and sought his help in managing it. When the businessman declined, stating that he did not deal in ladies bar businesses, she told him she ran a catering and staff supply business.

Subsequently, the woman allegedly stayed in constant touch with the complainant through WhatsApp calls and chats and expressed her desire to develop a friendship. Despite the complainant informing her that he was married with two children and not interested, she allegedly continued contacting him and even threatened suicide if he cut off communication.

As per the complaint, the woman later called him to her residence and gradually established physical relations, claiming that she was divorced and had two children. She allegedly booked hotels in Powai through online platforms and continued meeting him there. From September 2022 onwards, she began demanding money, citing family problems.

Accused Found Married, Demands Money Through False Claims

The complainant later discovered that the woman was not divorced, as she visited his hotel along with her husband, in-laws, and children. In October–November 2023, she allegedly claimed to be pregnant and took Rs10 lakh from him. In September 2024, she again claimed pregnancy, stating that she would deliver a baby in June, and allegedly continued demanding money by threatening to defame him.

By December 2024, she had allegedly taken a total of Rs22 lakh. Fed up with the continuous harassment, the complainant attempted a one-time settlement through WhatsApp chats in December 2024. However, the woman allegedly demanded Rs2 crore or Rs1 lakh per month for life, threatening to file false rape and sexual harassment cases if the demand was not met.

Accused Allegedly Intimidated Complainant at His Residence

The FIR further states that the woman, along with her friend, visited the complainant’s residence and also loitered near his house with her husband to intimidate him. On December 10, 2025, the businessman lodged a written complaint at the Park Site and the Ghatkopar police stations. Subsequently, the woman allegedly filed a false rape case against him at the Ghatkopar police station.

Based on the complaint, the Park Site police have registered a case under Sections 308(2), 308(6), 352, and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Further investigation is underway.

