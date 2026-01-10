NMMC Elections 2026: ₹16.16 Lakh Cash Seized From Mercedes At APMC Check Post Amid Model Code Enforcement

Election surveillance teams seize Rs 16.16 lakh in cash from a Mercedes car at the APMC Market check post during NMMC Elections 2026 | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Jan 09: Amid strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct during the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections 2025–26, the election surveillance team seized Rs 16.16 lakh in cash from a Mercedes car at the APMC Market check post on Friday afternoon.

Cash found during routine inspection

The seizure was made around 12.30 pm on January 9 during a routine vehicle inspection near Arenja Circle. The driver failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the source and purpose of the cash, following which the amount was seized and further action was initiated, officials said.

Surveillance teams deployed across city

As per the directives of the State Election Commission, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has deployed 27 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) at city entry points and nine major locations to monitor illegal movement of cash and other violations. These teams are functioning round the clock in three shifts to ensure strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct.

Officials overseeing the operation

The action was carried out under the instructions of Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer Dr. Kailas Shinde and under the guidance of the Chief Surveillance Officer of the MCC Cell, Sunil Pawar.

The operation was led by MCC Cell Nodal Officer and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Amol Palve, Transport Undertaking’s Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Tushar Daundkar, and Administrative Officer Sanjeev Pawar.

Further probe underway

Further investigation and legal proceedings regarding the seized cash are underway, and the matter has been reported to the Election Commission, the civic body said.

