J&K Announces Winter Vacation Schedule For Schools; Pre-Primary Classes To Close From Tomorrow

Jammu and Kashmir School Winter Vacation Schedule | Image: Canva

Jammu and Kashmir School Winter Vacation Schedule: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has officially declared the winter vacation schedule for schools across the Kashmir Division and the winter zones of the Jammu region.

.@SchoolEdujkut announces winter vacation schedule for Govt & recognised private schools.

• Pre-primary: 26 Nov 2025 – 28 Feb 2026

• Classes 1–8: 1 Dec 2025 – 28 Feb 2026

• Classes 9–12: 11 Dec 2025 – 22 Feb 2026

Applicable to Kashmir Division & winter zones of Jammu Division.

Winter Break Begins for Different Classes in Phases

According to the notification, vacation time depends on class levels:

Pre-Primary (Balvatika): Winter vacation from November 26, 2025, to February 28, 2026

Classes 1 to 8: Winter vacation from 1st December, 2025 to 28th February, 2026

Classes 9 to 12: Winter vacation from December 11, 2025, to February 22, 2026

Reopening Dates for Schools Announced

Classes from 9–12 will reopen on February 22, 2026. March 1, 2026, has been announced as the reopening date for classes up to Grade 8.

Teachers Have to Be Available Even on Vacations

The order requires all teaching faculty to remain available for academic work during the break. School personnel are expected back on February 20, 2026, to ensure that reopening preparations occur in due time.

Strict Action for Non-Compliance

Authorities have warned that any lapse on the part of the heads of institutions or teachers in adhering to the schedule will invite strict disciplinary action.