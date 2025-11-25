IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Out; Details Here

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Out | ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. The recruitment aims to fill 15,684 vacancies across the nation. Aspirants are recommended to download and print their hall ticket as soon as possible, as it is required for admittance into the examination venue.

Selected candidates can expect a monthly pay of around Rs. 42,000, along with regular public sector bank benefits.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The prelims examination is scheduled to be held on 4, 5, and 11 October 2025, followed by the release of the mains admit card on 24 November 2025. The main examination will take place on 29 November and 2 December 2025. After the completion of the mains, candidates will undergo document verification and a medical examination, with the specific dates to be announced later.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025: How to download?

To download the hall ticket, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘CRP CSA-XV’ section.

Step 3: After this, click on the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 4: After this, enter the details such as registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Now, the IBPS Clerk Mains Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the IBPS Clerk Mains Hall Ticket 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

IBPS Clerk Mains Hall Ticket 2025: Details mentioned

The admit card includes all essential details required for the examination, such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, exam date, exam timing, reporting time, and the complete address of the examination centre. It also lists important exam-day guidelines along with instructions about the documents candidates must carry to the exam hall.

About IBPS Clerk Mains 2025

The main examination is the most important stage in the recruitment procedure. Aspirants will be assessed on their banking knowledge, logic, quantitative aptitude, and general awareness.