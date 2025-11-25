HCL Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 64 Posts Opens On November 27; Details Here

HCL Recruitment 2025 | Canva

HCL Recruitment 2025: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) is accepting online applications from qualified Indian citizens for 64 Junior Manager (E-0 Grade) positions in 13 disciplines. The application process will start from November 27, 2025 (11 a.m.) to December 17, 2025 (midnight). Applications can only be filed online through HCL's official website, under the Careers area.

HCL Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The open positions are in key technical and support areas such as mining, geology, survey, environment, electrical, mechanical, civil, mineral processing, finance, human resources, administration, law, and materials and contracts. The category-wise allocation includes:

1. SC: 10 SC

2. ST: 6 ST

3. OBC (NCL): 16

4. EWS: 6 EWS

5. UR: 26

Note: The corporation has also set aside positions for people with benchmark disabilities (PwBD), including two for visually impaired individuals, one for the hard of hearing, and one for those with multiple disabilities.

HCL Recruitment 2025: Salary details

Selected candidates will be paid a beginning base salary of Rs. 30,000 under the pay scale Rs. 30,000-3%-1,20,000. They must sign a ₹3 lakh service bond and commit to at least three years of service.

HCL Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: The educational qualifications and experience requirements vary by discipline.

1. Mining: Diploma with 5 years of experience and a valid Foreman's Certificate, or a degree in Mining Engineering with 2 years of experience and obligatory Mines Manager/Foreman certification.

2. Geology: A diploma with five years of experience, or a postgraduate degree in geology with two years of experience.

3. Finance: ICWA/CA Inter with three years of experience; MBA/PG Diploma in Finance with two years of experience.

4. HR: Graduate with five years of experience, or an MBA/PG Diploma in Human Resources with two years of experience.

b. Age limit: Applicants must complete all educational and experience criteria after obtaining the minimum qualification. The maximum age is 40 years, with exemptions for SC/ST, OBC-NCL, PwBD, and ex-servicemen under government guidelines.

HCL Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Selection will be based exclusively on a written exam, followed by document verification. CBT qualifying marks are 30% for UR/OBC and 20% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

HCL Recruitment 2025: Application fees

General/OBC/EWS applicants are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 1,000, whereas PwBD candidates and others are exempt.