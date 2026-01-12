 'Over 23,000 Prisoners Become Literate, 28 Graduate In Telangana Prisons In 2025': DG Soumya Mishra
Education

Telangana’s “Thumb In - Sign Out” initiative has made over 23,000 prisoners literate, with 108 inmates enrolled for class 10 exams and 28 graduating in 2025. The prisons department also runs 32 fuel outlets operated by inmates and released prisoners to impart employable skills. Prison admissions and POCSO Act cases saw an 11% rise in 2025 compared to 2024.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
'Over 23,000 Prisoners Become Literate, 28 Graduate In Telangana Prisons In 2025': DG Soumya Mishra | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Hyderabad: More than 23,000 prisoners have gained literacy through the "Thumb In - Sign Out" initiative, and 28 inmates graduated with degrees last year in Telangana prisons through study centres, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Soumya Mishra said on Monday.

In a press release, she noted that under the "Thumb In - Sign Out" programme, 108 inmates, including eight women, have been enrolled in NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) to appear for class 10 examination.

"Under Thumb In - Sign Out motto, 23,220 prisoners were made literate. Under this programme, 108 inmates, including 8 women inmates, have been enrolled in NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) to appear for class X examination. Through the study centres of Cherlapalli Prison, run by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University, 28 inmates completed their Graduation in 2025, the release said.

These are operated by around 57 semi-open prisoners, 165 released prisoners, 269 civilians, 14 retired staff apart from jail staff.

Telangana prisons witnessed 42, 566 admissions, both male and female in 2025 up 11.8 per cent compared to 38, 079 in 2024.

As many as 4,176 people lodged as in-mates under the POCSO Act in 2025 up over 11 per cent compared to 3,750 in 2024.

There were 109 women booked under POCSO Act in 2025, while it was 95 in 2024, the release added.

