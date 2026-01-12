 SOF Declares NSO Level 1 Result 2025–26 At results.sofworld.org/results; Direct Link Here
The Science Olympiad Foundation has announced the NSO Level 1 Result 2025–26 on January 12. Students can check scores online at results.sofworld.org or through their schools. NSO Level 2 exams will be held in February 2026.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 06:25 PM IST
article-image

SOF NSO Level 1 Result 2025–26: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) announced the National Science Olympiad (NSO) Level 1 Result 2025-26 today, January 12, 2026. Students can view their results online at results.sofworld.org, the official website. Additionally, through their individual schools, they can obtain their SOF level 1 scores for 2025–2026. The corresponding schools will also receive the SOF results for level 1 2025.

SOF NSO Level 1 Result 2025–26: Important dates

SOF Olympiad 2025 (Level 1) exam dates: November 13, 2025

SOF Olympiad 2025 (Level 1) exam dates: November 27, 2025

SOF Declares NSO Level 1 Result 2025–26 At results.sofworld.org/results; Direct Link Here
SOF Olympiad 2025 (Level 1) exam dates: December 11, 2025

NSO Level 2 Exam 2026 (All India, except Maharashtra): February 8, 2026

NSO Level 2 Exam 2026 (Maharashtra): February 15, 2026

SOF NSO Level 1 Result 2025–26: Steps to check the result

To obtain their SOF NSO Level 1 Result 2025–2026 online, candidates must take the following actions:

Step 1: Go to results.sofworld.org/results to see the official results portal.

Step 2: Put your roll number here.

Step 3: Complete the captcha, then submit

Step 4: There will be an NSO Result 2025–2026 Level 1.

Step 5: Examine your information and download the outcome.

Direct link to check the result

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

