 'Right To Pursue Higher Education Can't Be Curtailed Lightly': Delhi HC Protects Student Amid NEET Probe
The Delhi High Court ruled that the right to pursue higher education, though not a fundamental right, must be protected by the State. It ordered reinstatement of a medical student whose admission was canceled over NEET-UG 2024 irregularities. The court noted the student was only a witness, not accused, and cancellation disrupted his education on unjustified grounds.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
'Right To Pursue Higher Education Can't Be Curtailed Lightly': Delhi HC Protects Student Amid NEET Probe | Representational Image

New Delhi: The right to pursue higher or professional education, even though not a fundamental right under the Constitution, cannot be permitted to be curtailed lightly and there is an an affirmative obligation on the State to ensure it, the Delhi High Court has said.

The observation was made by Justice Jasmeet Singh while dealing with a student whose admission to a medical college was cancelled over allegations of being involved in irregularities in NEET-UG 2024.

In view of the stand taken by the CBI, the court held that the petitioner was not an accused but was only a witness in the criminal case being probed by the agency in relation to the alleged irregularities, and therefore there could not be any prima facie findings of him committing any malpractice.

It stated that the petitioner secured admission on merit by participating in an open entrance and it can be cancelled on valid, genuine and compelling reasons.

"The right to pursue higher or professional education even though not explicitly spelt out as a fundamental right in part III of the Constitution of India, it is an affirmative obligation on the part of the state to ensure this right and the same cannot be permitted to be curtailed lightly," the court said in the judgement passed on January 7.

"The petition is allowed and a mandamus is issued to the respondent to permit the petitioner to continue his MBBS classes in accordance with the curriculum," it ordered.

The CBI said it was investigating allegations of leakage of the NEET-UG 2024 question paper.

It informed that although it had identified 22 candidates for their involvement in various malpractices, the petitioner was not an accused in the chargesheet but a witness.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

