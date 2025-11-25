Bihar BCECE Senior Resident, Tutor Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Reopens; Here's How To Apply

Bihar BCECE Senior Resident, Tutor Recruitment 2025 |

Bihar BCECE Senior Resident, Tutor Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has reopened the application process for Senior Resident / Tutor positions in various departments of State Government Medical Colleges and affiliated medical institutes. Applicants can now submit online applications via the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar BCECE Senior Resident, Tutor Recruitment 2025: Revised important dates

The new notification provides the following updated important dates:

1. Last date to apply: 27 November 2025 (10:00 PM)

2. Last date to make payment: 27 November 2025 (11:00 PM)

3. Correction window: 28 November 2025 (11:59 PM)

4. Publication of provisional merit list (tentative): 1 December 2025

5. Date of counselling: To be announced on the official website

Bihar BCECE Senior Resident, Tutor Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Online Application Forms section and then click on the Senior Resident / Tutor recruitment 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, click on the New Registration and then enter basic details to generate the login credentials.

Step 4: Next, log in using the registered email ID and password.

Step 5: Now, fill out the necessary details such as personal, academic, and professional.

Step 6: Next, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 7: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

Note: The BCECEB stated that applicants who have already applied under the earlier announcement dated October 10, 2025, do not need to resubmit an application, as their existing applications will remain valid.

Bihar BCECE Senior Resident, Tutor Recruitment 2025: Important instructions

Candidates who have already registered are not required to apply again. All applications must be submitted exclusively through the online portal; no hard-copy documents are required to be sent to the Board. Applicants are advised to regularly monitor the official BCECEB website for counselling schedules and further updates. Earlier, the application deadline was 3 October 2025; however, the window has now been reopened following revised government instructions.