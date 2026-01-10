Mumbai Tragedy: Two Class 5 Boys Fall Into Lift Shaft In Goregaon West; 1 In Critical Condition

Two Class 5 Boys Fall Into Lift Shaft In Goregaon West | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, two 11-year-old boys fell into a lift shaft near Goregaon West’s Mitha Nagar area. The incident occurred in the R-1 Building of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar SRA CHS Ltd at around 10 pm. The two boys were reportedly playing kabaddi with their friends in the passage near the lift.

How the Accident Happened

According to the Mid Day report, the two boys, identified as Vignesh Mahatre and Rudhra Susvirkar, accidentally collided with the lift’s grill. The lower portion of the grill broke off, and the whole frame collapsed inward, causing both children to plunge into the duct. The young residents of the society rescued the boys and were admitted to nearby hospitals.

One Boy In Critical Condition

According to the report, Vignesh, who fell first, is in critical condition as he suffered severe head and chest injuries. He is currently admitted to Kokilaben Hospital after shifting from two others. On the other hand, Rudhra, who fell on top of Vignesh, is in stable condition and undergoing treatment. He suffered fractures in his hand and leg.

Accident Could Have Been Prevented?

The lift, which broke, is nearly 21 years old, however, residents said that the lift undergoes monthly maintenance. While speaking to Mid Day, Vignesh’s cousin said, "How the grill snapped remains a mystery." However, he added that replacing the lift on time might have prevented the accident.

Investigation On Lift Being Conducted

Goregaon police confirmed that a panchnama was conducted, and lift department officials also visited the building. Currently, a detailed investigation is underway to determine what caused the accident.

