 Mumbai Metro 3 Extension To Navy Nagar Shelved? Here’s What We Know
With rising ridership on Mumbai’s Metro 3, the proposed extension of the underground Aqua Line to Navy Nagar has been under discussion for years. However, the project remains stalled due to the absence of approval from the Ministry of Defence. MMRC said the 5-km expansion will be taken up only after clearance. The DPR was completed in 2023, and the plan was announced in the 2022–23 budget.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro 3 Expansion To Navy Nagar | File Photo

Mumbai: With the opening of 33.5 km of Mumbai’s underground Metro 3, also known as the Aqua Line, connectivity significantly improved between North and South Mumbai. However, plans to extend the line to Navy Nagar are still nowhere to be seen due to pending approval from the Ministry of Defence.

According to the Loksatta.com report, the Ministry of Defence is unlikely to approve the proposal at this time. With this, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has consequently temporarily shelved the expansion project, stating that the extension will proceed only once clearance is granted, the report stated. The MMRC had completed the detailed project report (DPR) for the expansion of the underground Metro 3 up to Navy Nagar in November 2023, and the approval has been awaited since then.

The expansion decision, encompassing a 5km stretch (2.5km in each direction), was initially announced during the 2022-23 budget speech by the then deputy CM and finance minister Ajit Pawar of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Mumbai Metro 3 Ridership

The Metro Line 3 connects key business districts, educational institutions, religious sites, and major shopping hubs across the city. Speaking of its ridership, it surged sharply in the three months since the final stretch between Worli and Cuffe Parade was opened on October 8, completing the 33.5 km stretch from Aarey to Cuffe Parade.

In September, Metro 3 recorded 19.7 lakh passengers, however, after the full corridor opened on October 9, ridership jumped to 38.63 lakh. The upward trend continued in the following months, with 44.58 lakh commuters in November and 46.56 lakh in December.

Recently, to cater to the growing demand, the train services on the Aqua Line also increased from January 5. On weekdays, the number of trips went up from 265 to 292, majorly improving train frequency during peak hours, while on Saturdays, services have been increased from 209 to 236 trips, and on Sundays, continue to operate 198 services.

