 Mumbai Woman's Grandparents Experience Sea Shore For The First Time; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral
An Instagram video shared by Divya Tawde shows her elderly grandparents seeing the sea for the first time. The clip captures their quiet joy as they step into the water, hold hands, and offer a namaskar. The simple, emotional moment moved viewers, with many calling it heartwarming and unforgettable

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
Social media timelines are often flooded with glossy travel videos of young couples exploring beaches and sunsets. But a recent viral clip has captured hearts for a very different reason, showing an elderly couple experiencing the sea for the first time in their lives.

Shared on Instagram by Divya Tawde (@shortgirlthingss), the video features her grandparents during a quiet seaside visit. The moment isn’t loud or dramatic. Instead, it unfolds gently, focusing on emotions that words barely capture. The video shows the elderly couple feeling the waves crashing on their feet and as it does, the woman holds her husband's hand as that feeling was so new to her. The couple's traditional Maharashtrian attire added more authenticity to the video.

The caption explains that the experience was never about a holiday. It was about taking them to witness something they had only heard about for decades.

Gentle waves, gentle emotions

The video shows the couple slowly stepping into the seawater as waves touch their feet. Dressed in an orange saree and a white dhoti, they appear calm and deeply content. Their happiness is subtle, expressed through soft smiles, stillness, and shared glances rather than excitement.

At one point, they pause, hold hands, and offer a namaskar, a quiet gesture of gratitude and faith that moved viewers deeply.

Internet left emotional

The video quickly went viral, triggering an emotional response from Instagram users across generations. Many viewers said the simplicity of the moment made it unforgettable. One user wrote, “This is why I pay my internet bills. Made my day emotional and happy.”

Another comment read, “Enjoying the sun and sea with the favourite hero by her side.” A third viewer noted, “The way they hold each other's hands is so beautiful.”

Yet another user shared, “They are so happy. Couldn’t stop smiling after watching this.”

A powerful reminder of simple happiness

In a digital space driven by perfection and performance, this video stood out by celebrating quiet joy, lifelong companionship, and faith. It reminded viewers that happiness doesn’t always come from luxury, it can come from fulfilling a simple wish and sharing it with someone you’ve loved for a lifetime.

