UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 Released; Exam Scheduled For November 30

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 | Official Website

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday released the e-admit cards for the EPFO Exam 2025. Candidates applying for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) can now download their hall tickets at upsc.gov.in.

In order to access the UPSC EPFO admit card 2025, candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal.

According to the schedule, the exam will be held on November 30, 2025, in a single shift. Candidates must bring their UPSC EPFO admit card 2025 along with a valid ID proof on the day of the examination. Candidates who failed to bring their UPSC EPFO hall ticket will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Candidates should carefully check their admit card to ensure all details are correct, including their name, registration ID or roll number, uploaded photograph and signature, exam date and time with the reporting session, exam centre name, code, full address, and applicant category (General/SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD).

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025'

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 Direct Link