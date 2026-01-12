HSNC University, Mumbai Successfully Organises University-Level Selection Rounds For Aavishkar AY2025–26

Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University felicitates the winner of University Level round of Aavishkar 2025-26 on the concluding day |

Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate University (HSNC University), a State Public University, successfully organised the University-Level Selection Rounds for Aavishkar (Academic Year 2025-26) from 17th to 20th December 2025, across multiple venues within its Constituent Colleges & Schools. The event served as a vibrant platform showcasing the innovative and research-driven spirit of students from undergraduate, postgraduate, and post-postgraduate levels.

The four-day event covered all six research categories. Category II (Commerce & Management) was held on 17th December at H. R. College, Churchgate; Category I (Humanities, Languages & Fine Arts) on 18th December at BTTC, Colaba; Categories III, IV, and VI (Pure Sciences, Agriculture & Animal Husbandry and Medicine & Pharmacy) on 19th December at K. C. College, Churchgate and Category V (Engineering & Technology) on 20th December at the HSNC University Campus, Worli.

The event concluded with an inspiring address by Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Col. Prof. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, who congratulated the participants and winners for their dedication and creativity, encouraging them to pursue greater research excellence. She also felicitated the winners of University Level round with a token of appreciation.

Col. Prof. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice-Chancellor, HSNC University, Mumbai, interacting with faculty members, coordinators and student participants during the University-Level Selection Rounds of Aavishkar AY 2025–26, reinforcing the university’s commitment to fostering a strong research culture, innovation and academic excellence among students. |

This year witnessed a remarkable rise in participation, with 137 projects presented across categories, a significant increase from 72 projects in the previous academic year (AY 2024–25). Of these, 45 projects were selected for the next level, reflecting an encouraging growth in both student participation and research quality. The category-wise results highlighted consistent enthusiasm and excellence across Humanities, Commerce, Sciences, Technology and Medicine.

Student participants presenting their respective projects to the expert panel |

All projects were meticulously evaluated by an expert panel comprising senior academicians, researchers and industry professionals, ensuring fairness, transparency and academic rigour in the selection process.

Dr. Pratiksha Kadam, Director, Department of Students’ Development; Prof. Satish Kolte, OSD (Aavishkar) & Director, NSS and Associate Dean, Prof. Shalini Rai were also present at the concluding event.

The successful conduct of Aavishkar 2025–26 once again reaffirmed HSNC University’s steadfast commitment to nurturing research culture, innovation and academic excellence among its students.