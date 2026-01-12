KDMC Books 80 Teachers, Staff Of Palava School For Skipping Election Training AAnd Civic Poll Duty

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation | File Pic

Kalyan: In a strict enforcement of election discipline, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has registered a criminal case against 80 teachers and non-teaching staff of Pawar Public School, Palava, Dombivli, for allegedly refusing to participate in election-related training and civic poll duties.

The complaint was filed on January 11 at Bazarpeth Police Station by Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rokde, accusing the school staff of wilful dereliction of duty and violation of official orders issued by the State Election Commission and the Municipal Commissioner.

Teachers Appointed as Polling and Presiding Officers

According to KDMC officials, the teachers were officially appointed as polling officers and presiding officers for the ongoing Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation elections. As per election protocol, they were required to attend mandatory training sessions to prepare them for their roles on polling day.

Despite repeated reminders, phone calls and written notices issued by the civic administration, the school staff allegedly failed to respond and deliberately skipped the training programmes prompting the authorities to take legal action.

Crackdown on Election Duty Defaulters

Last week KDMC had also filed complaints against 27 employees from various government and semi-government departments including the Kalyan Panchayat Samiti, Murbad offices, Agricultural Produce Market Committee, GST department and MSEDCL (Mahavitaran) for remaining absent from election duty.

With the municipal election process underway, the civic body has deployed staff from government semi-government and private institutions, schools and universities across its jurisdiction to ensure smooth conduct of polls.

Case Registered Under BNS

Based on the complaint lodged by Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rokde police have registered an offence against the 80 staff members under Section 223 of the BNS 2023, which deals with disobedience of lawful orders by public servants during official duties.Officials said further action will depend on the outcome of the police investigation.