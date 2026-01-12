Thane Civic Polls: Case Registered Against Rainbow International School Principal For Refusing Election Duty

Rainbow International School in Brahmand, Thane | X @Uniapply

Thane: A criminal case has been registered against the principal of Rainbow International School in Brahmand, Thane, for allegedly refusing to comply with election duty orders issued by the Election Department ahead of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) general elections scheduled for January 15.

Case Registered Under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

According to the police, , Vimalesh Sindhu, principal of Rainbow International School in Thane, repeatedly declined to accept notices and appointment orders served by TMC officials for election duty and also refused to depute any teacher or staff member from the school for polling-related work. Subsequently, he was booked under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant.

Read Also Maharashtra Launches Arunoday Sickle Cell Campaign In Thane Under National Eradication Mission

For the smooth conduct of elections, teachers and staff from government, semi-government bodies, as well as private educational institutions, are routinely appointed for duty at polling stations.

Election Officer Saurabh Rao's Statement

Meanwhile, Thane municipal commissioner and Chief Election Officer Saurabh Rao appealed to educational institutions, private establishments and citizens to cooperate with the administration to ensure peaceful and orderly polling. He warned that employees assigned election duties on January 14 and 15 who remain absent will face strict action. Rao further said that the case against Sindhu was registered in line with the guidelines issued by the State Election Commission to enforce compliance with election-related orders.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/