Maharashtra Launches Arunoday Sickle Cell Campaign In Thane Under National Eradication Mission

Thane: The 'Arunoday Sickle Cell Anemia Special Campaign' is being implemented by the Public Health Department of the Government of Maharashtra in 21 districts of the state where the incidence of sickle cell anemia disease is high. Under the National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission, this campaign will be effectively implemented in the entire state including Thane district from January 15 to February 7, 2026, with the objective of completely eradicating this disease.

This campaign is being implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendraji Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar and Minister of State for Public Health Department Meghanatai Bordikar.

Campaigns Under Guidance Of District Collector

In Thane district, this campaign will be implemented under the main guidance of District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal and Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad Ranjit Yadav, and the district health system is ready under the technical guidance of District Surgeon Dr. Kailas Pawar and District Health Officer Dr. Gangadhar Parge.

Objective and current status of the campaign

Sickle cell anemia is a serious and hereditary blood disorder in which the shape of red blood cells changes to a sickle shape. As a result, blockages in the bloodstream occur, causing patients to face severe pain, infection, and life-threatening complications. The Central Government has set a goal to completely eradicate sickle cell anemia by 2047.

In the Thane district, the total population in the 0 to 40 age group is approximately 13 lakh, out of which 4 lakh 52 thousand citizens have already been screened. The remaining citizens will be screened under this special campaign. Currently, 1,857 sickle cell carriers and 114 sickle cell sufferers have been found in the district. The main objective of this campaign is to conduct extensive screening and raise awareness so that the disease does not spread to the next generation.

Free facilities available under the campaign

During the period from January 15 to February 7, 2026, the following facilities will be provided free of charge at 33 primary health centers, 8 rural hospitals, and the district hospital in the district.

Free check-up

Solubility test for citizens in the 0 to 40 age group and HPLC (High Performance Liquid Chromatography) test for diagnosis.

Free treatment

Hydroxyurea, folic acid medicines for sickle cell patients and free blood transfusion as needed.

Financial assistance

To provide financial assistance to eligible sickle cell patients under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana.

Counseling services

Guidance to avoid the birth of sickle cell children with special emphasis on pre-marital and pre-natal counseling.

Appeal To Citizens

District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal and Chief Executive Officer Ranjit Yadav have appealed to all citizens of Thane district, especially the tribal brethren, that every couple should get a sickle cell test done before and after marriage. Sickle cell carriers or patients should take due care with proper pre-marital counseling to keep the next generation safe.

"Testing is not fear, but the first step towards a safe and healthy future." The participation of every citizen is very important to build a healthy and sickle cell free Thane district.

