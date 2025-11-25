 MCC Revises NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule; Check Important Dates
MCC Revises NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule; Check Important Dates

MCC has revised the NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling schedule under the 50% AIQ quota. Registration will be held from December 5 to 9, with choice filling from December 6 to 9. The seat allotment result will be declared on December 12. The updated seat matrix includes 239 added PG seats and 235 withdrawn DNB seats.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
NEET PG Counselling 2025 | Official Notification

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a revised Round 2 schedule for NEET PG Counselling 2025 under the 50% All India Quota, following changes in the national seat matrix. Over 2 lakh medical aspirants appeared for NEET PG 2025 this year, and 1,28,116 candidates have qualified to compete for postgraduate seats.

Round 2 Registration to Begin December 5

MCC has released a notification confirming that Round 2 registration for MD, MS, and PG Diploma seats will be conducted on the official website, mcc.nic.in, from December 5 to 9, 2025.

Major Update in Seat Matrix

This revised seat matrix is the result of adding 239 PG seats to the list at various deemed universities and removing 235 DNB seats, which would alter candidate preferences given during choice filling.

Choice Filling and Locking Deadlines Announced

Candidates can fill in their choices from December 6 to 9, 2025, but the window for locking choices will open from 4 PM to 11:55 PM on December 9, 2025.

Allotment Results on December 12

The processing of seat allotment will be done on December 10 and 11, and the results will be declared on December 12, 2025.

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Important Dates

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Important Dates |

Reporting Window Until December 21

Candidates allotted seats have to report and complete the joining formalities from December 13 to 21, 2025 in the concerned institute.

Data Verification for Round 1 Candidates

Verification of the data of candidates allotted in Round 1 will be done at MCC on December 22 and 23 for an appropriate transition of candidates to the next phase.

