Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025: Choice Filling Window Opens Today For Round 1 Admissions

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 | Official Notification

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra, has started the online preference and choice filling process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 counselling today, November 25. Registered candidates seeking admission to MD, MS, and postgraduate medical courses can submit and lock their choices at medicalug2025.mahacet.org by November 27, 2025.

5,788 Candidates Shortlisted for State PG Seats

The CET Cell confirmed that 5,788 candidates are eligible to take part in the counselling round, while two candidates have been marked as not eligible for the 20% in-service quota.

Revised Schedule Released for Round 1 & Round 2

The authority has revised the counselling schedule to facilitate the smooth admission process throughout Maharashtra. The first list will be released on November 28. Physical reporting will take place from November 29 to December 3.

Important Dates for Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025

Round 1

Publication of seat matrix: November 25, 2025

Filling and locking of choices: November 25–27, 2025

First List of Selections: November 28, 2025

Reporting and admission: November 29–December 3, 2025

Round 2

Publication of seat matrix: December 15, 2025

Filling choices: December 15–17, 2025

Selection list: December 19, 2025

Reporting and admission: December 20–24, 2025

The candidates are advised to check their eligibility criteria and fill choices carefully before the last date to secure seats under Maharashtra NEET PG admissions 2025.

How to Apply: Steps for Choice Filling

Step 1: Candidates have to log in to the official counselling web portal, medicalug2025.mahacet.org, with their registered credentials.

Step 2: Choose the option for NEET PG 2025 counselling and proceed with the Preference/Choice Filling section.

Step 3: Select desired colleges and PG medical courses in the provided seat matrix based on preference order.

Step 4: Carefully review the filled choices and click Lock Choices to confirm your final selection.

Step 5: Download and save the locked choice preference form for future admission and reporting reference.