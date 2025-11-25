HP NEET PG Round 1 Counselling 2025: Final Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Round 2 Provisional Datesheet Here

HP NEET PG Round 1 Counselling 2025 | Canva

HP NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU) has announced the final seat allotment result for Round 1 of the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG 2025 counselling on its official website, amruhp.ac.in. Candidates who took part in the first round can now log in to check their final allotment status.

According to AMRU, 184 candidates have been allotted seats across MD, MS, and DNB programmes. All selected students must report to their allotted colleges by 27 November 2025 to complete admission formalities.

HP NEET PG Round 1 Counselling 2025: How to download?

To download the result, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AMRU at amruhp.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'Notices and Circulars' section and then click on Latest Notices.

Step 3: After this, select the ‘Final Seat Allocation of MD/MS/DNB 1st round Counselling 2025’ link.

Step 4: Now, the seat allotment PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Next, search for the name or roll number in the list by using the Ctrl+F function.

Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to see the result

HP NEET PG Counselling 2025: About seat reservation

The University also issued an important clarification regarding reservations. The last General category seat in every participating government medical college will be reserved for the Single Girl Child category. If an eligible candidate does not opt for the seat, it will remain vacant until the third round of counselling to ensure adherence to reservation rules.

HP NEET PG Counselling 2025: Provisional allotment letter

Candidates are required to download their provisional allotment letter from their login before visiting the allotted college. As per the official notice, admissions will not be confirmed without the AMRU-issued allotment letter.

HP NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 tentative dates

AMRU has further released the tentative schedule for Round 2 of HP NEET PG counselling 2025. The list of vacant seats will be published on 3 December 2025. Registration for Round 2 will be open from 3 to 5 December, while choice-filling will remain available until 9 December 2025. The provisional result is scheduled for 12 December, followed by the final seat allotment on 15 December 2025.