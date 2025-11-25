NEET SS 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Correction Window On November 28

NEET SS Registration 2025 | natboard.edu.in

NEET SS Registration 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will end the registration procedure for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Super Speciality (NEET SS) Exam 2025 on November 25, 2025. Those who wish to submit an application for the NEET SS can do so through the NBEMS's official website, natboard.edu.in.

NEET SS 2025: Eligibility criteria

Those who hold a recognised postgraduate medical degree/provisional pass certificate (MD/MS/DNB) or an equivalent recognised qualification, or who are expected to hold one by 31.01.2026 in accordance with eligible feeder speciality qualifications for super speciality courses, are eligible to take the exam.

NEET SS Registration 2025: Important dates

The editing opportunity for all payment success applications will commence on November 28 and close on November 30, 2025. The selective edit window for correcting insufficient or wrong photos will commence on December 12 and expire on December 14, 2025.

The exam city information will be released on December 12, 2025, and the hall tickets will be given on December 22, 2025. The exam will be conducted on December 26-27, 2025.

NEET SS Registration 2025: How to apply?

To submit an application online, aspirants should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET SS 2025 registration link.

Step 3: After this, candidates will have to enter the registration details and then submit.

Step 4: Fill out the application form, pay the application fee, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link for NEET SS Registration 2025

For questions about application form submission, refunds for unsuccessful transactions, Payment Gateway difficulties, and so on, please call NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91-7996165333 or write to NBEMS via its helpline site, which is accessible through the applicant login.