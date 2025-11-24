 NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Registration Begins From December 2; Check Important Dates
NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling registration begins December 2 on mcc.nic.in. Candidates can complete registration, payment, and choice filling until December 7. Seat allotment will be processed on December 8–9, with reporting from December 11–18. Round 1 saw 26,889 candidates allotted seats out of over 2 lakh qualifiers for postgraduate medical courses.

Updated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling | Official Notification

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that candidates can start registering for NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling from December 2, 2025, on the official website mcc.nic.in. Registrations will allow aspirants to complete payment, choice filling, and locking for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in postgraduate medical and dental courses.

The participating institutes will have to verify the tentative seat matrix by December 1, 2025, before registration starts, to ensure that all available seats are listed properly for candidates.

The process of registration, payment, and filling of choices will continue till December 7

Candidates can register, pay their counselling fee, and fill in their preferred choices from December 2 to December 7, 2025. The payment can be done till 3 PM on December 7, 2025, while the choice locking will remain open from 4 PM to 11:55 PM on the same date.

Once the registrations and choices are finalised, MCC will process the seat allotments on December 8–9, 2025. The selected candidates can then view their allotted seats online.

The candidates who get seats in Round 2 have to report at their respective colleges between December 11 and December 18, 2025. Institutes will then verify joined candidates, and MCC will finalise the data from December 19 to December 21, 2025.

article-image
Important Dates

Important Dates

Results of round 1 saw 26,889 candidates being allotted seats

In Round 1, 26,889 candidates secured seats out of 1,28,116 qualified candidates from over 2 lakh NEET PG 2025 aspirants. Those who were allotted seats in Round 1 are supposed to report to their respective colleges from November 23 to December 1, 2025.

