'BMC Schools Can Match International Standards', Says Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis At IMUN’s Youth Connect Event In Mumbai | VIDEO | FPJ

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that many Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools are performing as well as private institutions and have the potential to reach international standards with the right vision and consistent effort. He was speaking at IMUN’s Youth Connect event in Mumbai, where he addressed students and educators about the future of public schooling in the city.

Fadnavis said that BMC schools today offer strong infrastructure, improved teaching methods and modern learning tools. He noted that several civic-run schools have progressed significantly and are comparable to reputed private schools.

According to him, the gradual decline in the number of students in BMC schools is not due to poor quality but because private schools have grown rapidly over the years, giving parents more options.

He explained that in earlier decades, private schools were limited, and most families relied on government or BMC institutions. As private schools expanded, parental perception also shifted. Fadnavis said many parents believe that enrolling their child in a private school automatically ensures better education, even though this is not always true.

Sharing an example from his tenure as Chief Minister, he said that in 2018 nearly two lakh children moved from private schools to government district schools after major reforms were introduced in teaching and learning systems. He added that private schools do offer strong training and good systems, but perception often influences decision making more than actual performance.

Fadnavis stressed that the government’s goal is to change this mindset and showcase the real improvements happening in BMC schools. He said that with focused planning and a clear vision, Mumbai’s civic schools can be transformed into institutions that meet global standards.

CM Fadnavis reaffirmed that BMC has the capacity and resources to achieve this transformation and that the government is committed to providing the required leadership to make it possible.

