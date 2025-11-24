'Jugaad Doesn't Work Here': Foreign Tourist Compares Delhi With Mumbai's 'Strict' Lifestyle; Netizens React To Viral Video | Instagram @theaussiebhai

A foreign tourist’s comparison of Delhi and Mumbai has triggered a lively debate on social media. The Australian traveller, currently exploring India, shared a video while walking near Bandstand in Mumbai, where he spoke about the difference in the 'lifestyle and mentality' of the people from two major Indian cities.

In the viral clip, the tourist says he enjoys Mumbai but finds that the spirit of jugaad, a flexible, informal, workaround culture often associated with Delhi, doesn’t work the same way in India’s financial capital. “I like Mumbai, but the only thing is that jugaad doesn’t really work here. In Delhi, you give someone ₹200 and they’ll do anything for you,” he says.

WATCH VIDEO:

The vlogger further added, “In Mumbai, people are following the meter, following the rules. You paid me for this, so I’m just delivering this. I miss Delhi life, where you can get anything done like this. Mumbai is more strict.”

Clarifying his point further, he noted that Mumbai people tend to stick to their roles, charges, and regulations, while Delhi locals often go the extra mile in exchange for additional money. His emphasised reaction wasn’t meant as criticism, but as an observation of how differently both cities operate.

Netizens Reactions:

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. Some Mumbai residents proudly agreed that the city’s work culture is more structured and rule-bound, one user wrote, "so in Mumbai you don't need jugaad. Work is done professionally!! Many people will help you without expecting any bakshish." While one user wrote, "You have stepped into the Delhi-Mumbai battle."

Comments | Instagram @theaussiebhai

Comments | Instagram @theaussiebhai

Another user commented, "You are not in the right surroundings in Mumbai, bro! Mumbai people will help you even without expecting any money, and soooo trustworthy." As the clip continues to circulate, it has opened yet another chapter in the long-standing Delhi vs. Mumbai conversation, this time through the eyes of a foreign traveller.