 Singapore's High Commissioner Wins Hearts After Attending Indian Staff's Wedding Festivities In Uttar Pradesh; Visuals Inside
Singapore's High Commissioner Wins Hearts After Attending Indian Staff's Wedding Festivities In Uttar Pradesh; Visuals Inside

Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, has become the centre of warm admiration online after he attended the wedding festivities of one of his Indian staff members in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. His gesture, marked by simplicity and humbleness, has gone viral across social media platforms.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Singapore's High Commissioner Wins Hearts After Attending Indian Staff's Wedding Festivities In Uttar Pradesh; Visuals Inside | X @SGinIndia

Wong shared pictures of himself from the wedding festivities on his social media handle on X. He wrote, “Attended the #wedding ceremony of my staff in his village at #Bulandshahr #UP—so much joy. Congratulations. HC Wong.”

TAKE A LOOK:

The photos showed the diplomat fully embracing the cultural spirit of the celebration. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, Wong posed with the newly married couple, smiling warmly in front of vibrant mandap decorations. One of the most-shared images shows him enjoying an authentic Indian feast, holding a plate filled with traditional wedding dishes.

In another heartwarming moment captured on camera, Wong is seen surrounded by women from the family while a separate picture shows him happily posing with the male relatives, further highlighting his comfort and joy in participating in the family’s big day.

As the images circulated, netizens across India and Singapore applauded Wong for his humility, openness, and genuine respect for Indian traditions. One user wrote, "This speaks volumes about your down-to-earth upbringing. Beautiful gesture on your part. Kudos to you & your wonderful country, Singapore!"

Another user wrote, "Thanks so much, Ambassador. Almost no one in the pics would have any idea of the power you wield or how important Singapore-India relations are. This nice gesture of yours is truly heartwarming and something the people in the pics would be telling their grandchildren about!"

While one user commented, "It is such a beautiful gesture, Sir. Truly commendable. This shall be a lifetime memory for the family and shows your humility and kind heart."

Social media users noted that such gestures reflect the growing warmth between the two nations, while others simply admired the High Commissioner for making his staff member’s wedding even more special. The post continues to spread across platforms, receiving appreciation for its wholesomeness.

