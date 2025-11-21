'Saali Ne Joota Churaya Par...': UP Bride Steals Jewellery & Runs Away With Lover, Leaves Groom Waiting For 'Vidai'

'Saali Ne Joota Churaya Par...': Bride Steals Jewellery & Runs Away With Lover, Leaves Groom Waiting For 'Vidai' | X @SachinGuptaUP

In a shocking plot twist, a bride from Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh fled away along with her alleged lover with jewellery after completing all the wedding rituals except vidai. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when the groom side family was kept waiting for the bride for the vidai ceremony, but it turned out that she had already run away at midnight. The groom and his family have filed a complaint against the bride for alleged theft and fraud.

How did the incident unfold?

A man from Ghughantar village was married to a woman from Banki, Kotwali Nagar. On November 18, the groom arrived with a grand wedding procession, and the wedding rituals were completed one after another. Videos of the newlywed couple show both dancing and celebrating the wedding.

WATCH VIDEO:

DJ पर दूल्हे संग डांस कर रही ये दुल्हन विदाई से ठीक पहले गायब हो गई। जयमाला हुई, 7 फेरे हुए। मांग में सिंदूर भरा गया। विदाई की बारी आई तो दुल्हन लापता थी। बिना दुल्हन बारात वापस लौट गई। दूल्हे सुशील ने 3 बीघा जमीन गिरवीं रखकर शादी की तैयारियां की थी।

📍जिला बाराबंकी, यूपी pic.twitter.com/VJlNPJgjXP — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 20, 2025

However, the celebration did not last long as on the next morning, when the groom's side started preparing for the vidai ceremony, the bride's side family started delaying and making excuses. The groom reported that the bride had already fled away from the scene, and the bride's side family was hiding it. In the terrible movie, they also tried to keep everyone busy with other rituals. The groom said that the sisters of the bride also performed the 'joota chori' ritual.

After a long wait, the bride side family revealed that the bride had run away, leaving everyone in shock. They also informed that the bride also stole all the jewellery and valuable things she was offered during the wedding.

Police Action

The groom side family has reportedly filed a complaint against the bride. Shockingly, the station in charge of Banki Mithlesh Chauhan said that the girl had gone missing with a young man earlier, too. The police are taking action based on the complaint and have launched an investigation based on mobile phone location and CCTV footage.