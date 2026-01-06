Viral Video Shows Men Staring At Foreign Women Tourists Posing Near Mumbai’s Gateway of India; Netizens Call It 'Disgusting'

Mumbai: A video showing a group of men gathering around a group of foreign women tourists near Mumbai's Gateway of India has gone viral on social media. In the video, the women tourists, reportedly from Azerbaijan, are seen clicking photographs opposite the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, while several men gather around them. Some are seen taking pictures, while others are simply staring at them, raising concerns over their behaviour and tourist safety.

The video was shared by Daily Turkic on its official handle on X (formerly Twitter) with a caption that quickly drew attention and debate online.

Social Media Reaction to Viral Video

The clip has triggered a wave of reactions across social media. While some users criticised the behaviour, calling it inappropriate, others criticised society's behaviour towards fair-skinned foreign women.

"Disgusting," a user said, while some called them "Pervert"

One user remarked, "They are not Indians. They are Bangladeshis."

Another commented sarcastically and said, "I thought Indians are boycotting Azerbaijan tourism because Azerbaijan backed Pakistan in the recent conflict"

Some users said, "It’s because they’re mostly white women. It’s a fixation with white women," Obsession for White skin, another level"

"That Mumbai belt is full of Bangladeshi Rohingya kinds. They roam around doing nothing but harassing foreign tourists. They do in Agra, India Gate, Delhi. It's as if they have orders to do so and harass, and are paid. I won't be surprised," a user highlighted.

