 Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple To Be Closed For Five Days For Ganesh Jayanti; Here's Why?
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Siddhivinayak Temple To Be Closed For Five Days | Photo Courtesy: TripAdvisor

Mumbai: The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple is one of the most famous temples in Mumbai, dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Each year, the temple will be closed for five days in January in preparation for Maghi Ganesh Jayanti, which will be observed on January 22, 2026. This auspicious festival, also known as Maghi Jayanti, celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, who is recognised as the Lord of wisdom, new beginnings, and prosperity. Here's an overview of why the Siddhivinayak Temple closes for several days each year before Maghi Jayanti.

Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati temple set to close in January

As the city prepares for Maghi Jayanti, devotees will be unable to have a glimpse of Lord Ganesha in Siddhivinayak Temple from Wednesday, January 7, 2026, to January 11. The temple will be closed for Maghi Ganesh Jayanti celebrations. The festival's preparations will include sindoor lepan, a ritual performed on Siddhivinayak's Idol, as well as decorations and arrangements for devotees. However, the temple will not be completely closed during this time, and a picture of Lord Ganpati will be available in the temple premises.

The temple will reopen on the next day

Shree Siddhivinayak temple, which is located in Dadar, will reopen on Monday, January 12, 2026, around 1 PM. The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Trust has announced the dates for the temple closure and also announced the reopening time.

article-image

About Shree Siddhivinayak Temple

Shree Siddhivinayak Temple was built on November 19, 1801. The popular temple was built by Laxman Vithu Patil, funded by Deubai Patil, as a wish-fulfillment temple for childless women. It is one of India's most iconic and wealthiest Hindu temples, attracting millions of devotees each year, from common citizens to world leaders and Bollywood celebrities. The temple features a central gold-plated dome. The upper floors of the temple house a library with over 8,000 books.

