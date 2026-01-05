Magh Mela 2026: Must Visit Places To Explore In Prayagraj In This Auspicious Month

By: Sunanda Singh | January 05, 2026
Magh Mela is a sacred festival that is held every year in the month of Magha. On this auspicious month, take a look at some of the must-visit places in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Triveni Sangam is a holy site in India where three rivers converge, serving as a significant spot for Hindu devotees.
Explore Khusro Bagh, a beautiful enclosed garden and tomb complex located near Prayagraj Junction, featuring four sandstone tombs that exemplify Mughal architecture.
Anand Bhavan is a historic museum which is dedicated to the Nehru family. It is the best place for history enthusiasts.
Sri Lalitha Temple is dedicated to Maa Lalitha Devi. It is one of the 51 Shaktipeetahs and it is situated at Mirapur.
The Allahabad Museum, which was established in 1931, is known for its collection, and it is funded by the Ministry of Culture.
A well-known landmark is Allahabad Fort. Constructed by Emperor Akbar in 1583, this grand fortress is located at the confluence of the Yamuna and Ganga rivers and is designated as a site of national significance.
Shri Bade Hanuman Ji is another popular place to visit in Pragraj. It is the best place for those who want to seek solace.
