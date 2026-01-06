'Waste Of Money Or Normal Design?': Viral Video Shows Kashi Ropeway Cabin In Varanasi Swinging Like A Pendulum; Netizens Divided Over ₹807-Crore Project

A ropeway cabin of the under-construction Kashi Ropeway in Varanasi is seen swaying mid-air during trial runs | X/@IndianGems

A video showing a gondola of the newly built Varanasi ropeway swaying mid-air has triggered widespread outrage on social media, with netizens questioning the quality of construction and the large public expenditure involved. The ropeway project has not yet been inaugurated for public use and is currently in the testing phase.

In the now-viral video, a man is seen recording a ropeway cabin swinging noticeably, almost like a pendulum. The video is reportedly from the Varanasi Cantonment area, showing the gondola suspended above roads and buildings. A motorbike and passing traffic can be seen moving beneath the cabin, highlighting public concern over safety.

Social Media Users Slam Project Cost

Several users criticised the project, calling it a “waste of money,” a “death trap,” and a “scam,” especially in view of its high cost.

One user wrote, “₹825 crore for this CRT TV box converted into a ropeway car?”

Another commented, “That bike guy patiently waiting ki kab gire aur main aage jaaun.”

A third user remarked, “This is a disaster waiting to happen.”

Amid the backlash, some users defended the project, explaining that swaying is a design feature of monocable detachable gondola systems. According to them, cabins are designed to rotate and sway freely to absorb wind forces, which reduces stress on cables and towers. Rigid cabins, they argued, could pose greater risks in strong winds.

As of now, no official authorities have released any comment regarding the incident.

Project Still Under Testing, Not Open to Public

The Kashi Ropeway in Varanasi India’s first urban ropeway is being built at an estimated cost of around ₹807 crore, though some reports cite figures up to ₹815 crore. Spanning approximately 3.75 km, it will connect Cantt Railway Station to Godowlia and is expected to reduce travel time from about 45 minutes to 15 minutes.

Officials have clarified that the project is still undergoing advanced testing, including full-speed and load trials. Videos showing gondolas swaying were recorded during trial runs, and authorities maintain that the system complies with international safety standards. Full public operations are expected to begin by May 2026.A ropeway cabin of the under-construction Kashi Ropeway in Varanasi is seen swaying mid-air during trial runs