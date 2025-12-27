 Major Accident Averted As Newly Built Ropeway Collapses During Trial Run In Bihar’s Rohtas District
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMajor Accident Averted As Newly Built Ropeway Collapses During Trial Run In Bihar’s Rohtas District

Major Accident Averted As Newly Built Ropeway Collapses During Trial Run In Bihar’s Rohtas District

The incident occurred when the ropeway from Rohtas block to Rohtasgarh Fort and Rohiteshwar Dham gave way along with an attached tower. Four trolleys used during the trial were damaged, but workers present at the site managed to protect themselves, authorities said. The incident has raised serious questions about the quality of the construction.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
A major accident was averted on Friday when a newly constructed ropeway in Bihar's Rohtas district collapsed during trial. | X @tehseenp

Sasaram: A major accident was averted on Friday when a newly constructed ropeway in Bihar's Rohtas district collapsed during trial, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The incident occurred when the ropeway from Rohtas block to Rohtasgarh Fort and Rohiteshwar Dham gave way along with an attached tower.

Four trolleys used during the trial were damaged, but workers present at the site managed to protect themselves, authorities said.

FPJ Shorts
India Emerges As World's Second-Largest Mobile Manufacturer, Boosted By PLI
India Emerges As World's Second-Largest Mobile Manufacturer, Boosted By PLI
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Says CWC United Against Centre’s ‘Anti-National’ Move To Weaken MGNREGA
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Says CWC United Against Centre’s ‘Anti-National’ Move To Weaken MGNREGA
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai's Polling Stations Count Increased To 10,300 For Civic Polls, Voter Verification Drive Concludes
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai's Polling Stations Count Increased To 10,300 For Civic Polls, Voter Verification Drive Concludes
Delhi Customs Pushes Trade Facilitation Forward: CCFC Meeting Stresses Transparency For Ease Of Doing Business
Delhi Customs Pushes Trade Facilitation Forward: CCFC Meeting Stresses Transparency For Ease Of Doing Business

The incident has raised serious questions about the quality of the construction.

Read Also
UP Accident Video: Speeding Car Rams Into Truck At Muzaffarnagar’s Mahavir Chowk
article-image

Talking to reporters, Khursheed Karim, senior engineer of the Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited said, "Trial and testing work is underway. While increasing load, a wire got stuck leading to the damage".

He added that a lot of work is still pending and being carried out gradually.

"A team from Kolkata is coming to conduct an investigation. Ropeway service will not be made available to the general public until the authorities are fully satisfied with the trial results", he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Says CWC United Against Centre’s ‘Anti-National’ Move To Weaken...

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Says CWC United Against Centre’s ‘Anti-National’ Move To Weaken...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 27, 2025 - Karunya KR-736 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 27, 2025 - Karunya KR-736 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

'Yeh Sangathan Ki Shakti Hai': Senior Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh's Rare Praise For RSS, BJP By...

'Yeh Sangathan Ki Shakti Hai': Senior Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh's Rare Praise For RSS, BJP By...

Kerala–Karnataka Political Row Erupts After Pinarayi Vijayan Slams Bengaluru Demolition Drive As...

Kerala–Karnataka Political Row Erupts After Pinarayi Vijayan Slams Bengaluru Demolition Drive As...

UP Tragedy: Days After 2 Distressed Sisters Die By Suicide Over Ailing Pet Dog, Canine Passes Away...

UP Tragedy: Days After 2 Distressed Sisters Die By Suicide Over Ailing Pet Dog, Canine Passes Away...