 'Isolated Incident': Indian Immunologicals Limited Issues Clarification After Australia's Advisory On Counterfeit Anti-Rabies Vaccine Abhayrab
Indian Immunologicals Limited clarified concerns over counterfeit Abhayrab after an Australian advisory, saying reports relate to a single batch identified in January 2025. The Hyderabad-based firm called it an isolated incident, confirmed the batch is off shelves and said all vaccines are tested by India’s Central Drugs Laboratory before release for public.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 03:34 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Days after the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation issued an advisory about counterfeit batches of the vaccine Abhayrab circulating in India since 1 November 2023, Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) on Saturday issued a clarification regarding Abhayrab, its human anti-rabies vaccine.

IIL is one of India’s leading vaccine manufacturers. The Hyderabad-based company said that references to fake batches of its rabies vaccine revolve around a specific batch identified in January 2025 and described the issue as an isolated incident.

“In January 2025, IIL identified a packaging anomaly in one specific batch (Batch No. KA 24014). The company immediately notified Indian regulators and law enforcement agencies, lodged a formal complaint, and worked closely with authorities to ensure swift action,” it said, adding that the incident was isolated and that the counterfeit batch is no longer available on the shelves.

“Every batch of vaccine manufactured in India is tested and released by the Central Drugs Laboratory (Government of India) before being made available for sale or administration,” IIL said, reassuring healthcare professionals and the public.

About Rabies

Rabies is a viral zoonotic disease that attacks the central nervous system and is mostly transmitted to humans through dog bites. Once clinical symptoms are visible, the disease is invariably fatal. According to the World Health Organization, India accounts for an estimated 18,000 to 20,000 rabies deaths every year, making it one of the most affected countries in the world.

