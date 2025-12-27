 UP Accident Video: Speeding Car Rams Into Truck At Muzaffarnagar’s Mahavir Chowk
A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar was caught on CCTV on December 27, when a speeding car rammed into a truck taking a turn at Mahavir Chowk. The violent collision left the car badly mangled. The severely injured driver was rushed to a hospital in Meerut.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
CCTV footage captures the terrifying moment a speeding car crashes into a turning truck at Mahavir Chowk in Muzaffarnagar. | X/@shuklaagaurav

A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar was caught on CCTV after a speeding car rammed into a heavily loaded truck at a intersection at Mahavir Chowk area of Civil Lines. The incident occurred on December 2 and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

CCTV Captures Moment of Impact

The video shows a straight stretch of road with a large truck positioned toward the right side, either stationary or moving slowly. A white approaches from a distance at very high speed, with no visible signs of braking. The car veers slightly before crashing head-on into the rear of the truck with tremendous force.

It is still unclear if it was a brake fail.

Car Crumples, Bystanders Rush to Help

Following the impact, the sedan’s front portion is completely crushed, with the hood folding upward and debris scattering across the road. The vehicle comes to a sudden halt, lodged under the truck’s rear. Moments later, nearby locals and bystanders rush towards the wreckage to assist.

Victim Hospitalised in Meerut

According to the latest reports, the young man driving the car sustained severe injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in Meerut for treatment.

At the time of publication, it was still unclear whether the youth was under the influence of alcohol or if the brakes had failed.

Separate Tragic Accident Claims Eight Lives in Sambhal

In another tragic incident, eight members of a family were killed after a Bolero SUV carrying a wedding party crashed into a college wall in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district on Friday. The victims included the groom and two minors.

Delhi-Agra Expressway Accident: Death Toll Rises To 13 After Multiple Buses Catch Fire Following...
article-image

Five people died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries during treatment, NDTV reported. There were 10 occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Wedding Party En Route to Budaun

The wedding procession was travelling from Har Govindpur village to Sirtoul in Budaun when the accident occurred in the Junawai area of Sambhal. Two others were injured and are reported to be in critical condition. They have been referred to a higher medical centre in Aligarh.

