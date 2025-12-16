 Delhi-Agra Expressway Accident: Death Toll Rises To 13 After Multiple Buses Catch Fire Following Collision Amid Dense Fog; UP CM Announces ₹2 Lakh Compensation
Delhi-Agra Expressway Accident: Death Toll Rises To 13 After Multiple Buses Catch Fire Following Collision Amid Dense Fog; UP CM Announces ₹2 Lakh Compensation

The death toll in the Delhi-Agra Expressway fire accident rose to 13 after seven buses and three cars collided in dense fog near Mathura’s Milestone 127 early Tuesday. The crash triggered a massive blaze. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh: Multiple Buses Catch Fire On Delhi–Agra Expressway In Mathura; Casualties Feared, Videos Surface | ANI

Mathura: The death toll in the Delhi-Agra Expressway fire rose to 13 on Tuesday afternoon. In the wee hours of Tuesday, seven buses and three cars collided on the expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura due to dense fog. After the collision, buses caught fire.

Initially, four people died in the tragic incident and several others were injured. However, nine other injured passengers later succumbed to their injuries. The accident took place near Milestone 127.

Dramatic Visuals From The Spot:

Visuals that surfaced online after the accident show a massive blaze engulfing the buses. The incident took place in the Baldev area of UP's Mathura district at 4:30 am on December 16. After receiving the information, senior district officials rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. Ambulances were also deployed at the spot to carry injured people to hospitals.

'Mahatma Gandhi Ji Lives In Our Hearts': Shivraj Chouhan Introduces New Rural Employment Bill In Lok Sabha Amid Uproar By Opposition - Latest Updates
Mumbai Tragedy: Two 19-Year-Old College Students Killed After Speeding Bike Loses Control On Borivali Bridge
IPL 2026 Auction Budgets: Kolkata Knight Riders Set To Dominate With ₹64 Crore Purse, MI Lowest With ₹2.5 Crore
MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released; Check Full Schedule Here
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reacts:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident. He announced a compensation of Rs two lakh each to the families of the deceased, while Rs 50,000 to the injured.

"Chief Minister @myogiadityanath ji has taken cognisance of the road accident that occurred in Mathura district and expressed profound grief over the loss of lives. Chief Minister ji has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and directed the officials to ensure immediate, appropriate, and free treatment for the injured while providing them all possible assistance," the UP Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

"Chief Minister ji has directed that financial assistance of ₹2 lakh be provided to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and ₹50,000 to the injured," it added.

Traffic movement was disrupted due to the major accident on the expressway. The fire was extinguished.

