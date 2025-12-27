 Kerala Lottery Result: December 27, 2025 - Karunya KR-736 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
The first prize for the Karunya KR-736 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Karunya KR-736 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, December 27 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-736 lottery is ₹1 crore.

You can view the results for the Karunya KR-736 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Saturday, December 27, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-736 for Saturday, 27-12-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)
Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

