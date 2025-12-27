'Yeh Sangathan Ki Shakti Hai': Senior Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh's Rare Praise For RSS, BJP By Sharing PM Modi's Old Pic Sparks Political Buzz

Senior Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh's Rare Praise For RSS, BJP By Sharing PM Modi's Old Pic Sparks Political Buzz (File Image) | PTI/X

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh sparked a political controversy by praising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its parent organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in a cryptic post. The Congress leader shared an old photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lal Krishan Advani on his X account.

The Quora screenshot shared by Singh showed a young PM Modi sitting on the fleer near LK Advani. Referring to the post, the Rajya Sabha MP praised the culture in the BJP and the RSS, saying grassroots workers of the organisations are nurtured to become chief ministers and prime ministers.

“I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impressive. In what way did the grassroots swayamsevak of RSS and the worker of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country." Singh said.

Senior Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh's Rare Praise For RSS, BJP By Sharing PM Modi's Old Pic Sparks Political Buzz | X

"Yeh sangathan ki shakti hai. (This is the power of the organisation.) Jai Siya Ram,” the Congress leader added.

The photo is part of a documentary showing the rise of PM Modi in politics in Gujarat. It was clicked during the swearing-in ceremony of former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela in 1996.

Interestingly, Singh also tagged the Congress, his party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior party leader Jairam Ramesh. The Rajya Sabha MP also tagged PM Modi in his post.

Singh's post sparked political buzz ahead of his second Rajya Sabha term is about to end next year. He is the Rajya Sabha MP since 2014. Previously, he had served as the 14th and 15th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh twice from from 1993 to 1998 and from 1998 to 2003.