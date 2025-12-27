 'Yeh Sangathan Ki Shakti Hai': Senior Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh's Rare Praise For RSS, BJP By Sharing PM Modi's Old Pic Sparks Political Buzz
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Yeh Sangathan Ki Shakti Hai': Senior Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh's Rare Praise For RSS, BJP By Sharing PM Modi's Old Pic Sparks Political Buzz

'Yeh Sangathan Ki Shakti Hai': Senior Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh's Rare Praise For RSS, BJP By Sharing PM Modi's Old Pic Sparks Political Buzz

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sparked controversy by praising BJP and RSS organisational culture in an X post. Sharing an old photo of PM Narendra Modi with LK Advani, Singh highlighted how grassroots workers rise to top leadership positions. He tagged Congress leaders and PM Modi, drawing attention to the post and triggering political debate within party circles.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Senior Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh's Rare Praise For RSS, BJP By Sharing PM Modi's Old Pic Sparks Political Buzz (File Image) | PTI/X

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh sparked a political controversy by praising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its parent organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in a cryptic post. The Congress leader shared an old photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lal Krishan Advani on his X account.

The Quora screenshot shared by Singh showed a young PM Modi sitting on the fleer near LK Advani. Referring to the post, the Rajya Sabha MP praised the culture in the BJP and the RSS, saying grassroots workers of the organisations are nurtured to become chief ministers and prime ministers.

“I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impressive. In what way did the grassroots swayamsevak of RSS and the worker of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country." Singh said.

Senior Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh's Rare Praise For RSS, BJP By Sharing PM Modi's Old Pic Sparks Political Buzz

Senior Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh's Rare Praise For RSS, BJP By Sharing PM Modi's Old Pic Sparks Political Buzz | X

"Yeh sangathan ki shakti hai. (This is the power of the organisation.) Jai Siya Ram,” the Congress leader added.

FPJ Shorts
Battle Of Galwan Teaser: Salman Khan Fans Are In For Treat On Superstar's Birthday - Watch
Battle Of Galwan Teaser: Salman Khan Fans Are In For Treat On Superstar's Birthday - Watch
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun, Theatre Management Among 23 Named In Chargesheet Filed By Hyderabad Police
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun, Theatre Management Among 23 Named In Chargesheet Filed By Hyderabad Police
Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Coach Dies After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash
Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Coach Dies After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash
After Electoral Successes, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Faces Fresh Political And Investment Challenges As 2026 Looms
After Electoral Successes, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Faces Fresh Political And Investment Challenges As 2026 Looms

The photo is part of a documentary showing the rise of PM Modi in politics in Gujarat. It was clicked during the swearing-in ceremony of former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela in 1996.

Interestingly, Singh also tagged the Congress, his party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior party leader Jairam Ramesh. The Rajya Sabha MP also tagged PM Modi in his post.

Singh's post sparked political buzz ahead of his second Rajya Sabha term is about to end next year. He is the Rajya Sabha MP since 2014. Previously, he had served as the 14th and 15th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh twice from from 1993 to 1998 and from 1998 to 2003.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Says CWC United Against Centre’s ‘Anti-National’ Move To Weaken...

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Says CWC United Against Centre’s ‘Anti-National’ Move To Weaken...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 27, 2025 - Karunya KR-736 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 27, 2025 - Karunya KR-736 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

'Yeh Sangathan Ki Shakti Hai': Senior Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh's Rare Praise For RSS, BJP By...

'Yeh Sangathan Ki Shakti Hai': Senior Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh's Rare Praise For RSS, BJP By...

Kerala–Karnataka Political Row Erupts After Pinarayi Vijayan Slams Bengaluru Demolition Drive As...

Kerala–Karnataka Political Row Erupts After Pinarayi Vijayan Slams Bengaluru Demolition Drive As...

UP Tragedy: Days After 2 Distressed Sisters Die By Suicide Over Ailing Pet Dog, Canine Passes Away...

UP Tragedy: Days After 2 Distressed Sisters Die By Suicide Over Ailing Pet Dog, Canine Passes Away...